Deputy Minister Oren: Change the rules of engagement

Deputy Minister Michael Oren (Kulanu) on Saturday called on the IDF to change its rules of engagement following Friday’s murderous attack in northern Samaria.

"There is no sure way to ensure that a terrorist is ‘neutralized.’ Therefore, soldiers who encounter terrorists in the middle of an act of terrorism must be instructed to open fire to kill and not to neutralize. A terrorist who carries out a terror attack constitutes a real threat and in order to protect the lives of our soldiers and the general public, the rules of engagement must be changed. The only way to ensure that a terrorist is indeed neutralized and poses no threat is by shooting in order to kill,” he said.