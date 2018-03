05:37 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 'Being 50% rational and 50% emotional is the right mix' Read more Kenneth Abramowitz, Managing General Partner and co-founder of NGN Capital, reveals his main message to the world. ► ◄ Last Briefs