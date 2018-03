Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay on Saturday slammed senior members of the Labor party who called on him to resign in the wake of recent polls which showed the party continuing to decline.

"I'm not going anywhere. There are people in the party who still haven’t accepted the fact that they lost to me," Gabbay said at a conference with Labor members in Nazareth. "Those who will not join in the party's success will pay for it in the primaries.”