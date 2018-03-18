03:04 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 Nissan 2, 5778 , 18/03/18 IDF attacks Hamas target in Gaza IAF fighter jets on Saturday night attacked a Hamas terror target in central Gaza. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the air strike was in response to the explosive device that went off adjacent to the security fence earlier in the day. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs