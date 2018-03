20:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5778 , 17/03/18 Nissan 1, 5778 , 17/03/18 Holocaust survivor: No one wanted to take the Jews back Read more Holocaust survivor Marko Feingold, 104, recalls the Anschluss, his time in concentration camps, and the post-war experience. ► ◄ Last Briefs