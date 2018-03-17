EU mulling new Iran sanctions

Britain, France and Germany are weighing fresh EU sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missiles and its role in Syria’s war in a bid to persuade Washington not to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a confidential document it saw.

The joint paper was sent to European Union capitals on Friday, said two people familiar with the matter, to sound out support for such sanctions as they would need the support of all 28 EU member governments.

