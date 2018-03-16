Air India to fly over Saudi airspace to Israel

India's state-run carrier Air India confirmed on Friday it will fly over Saudi airspace to Tel Aviv beginning later this month, a move that ends a decades-long Saudi ban on the use of its airspace for flights to Israel.

"The Air India flights to Israel will start from March 22. The flights will take around seven hours and five minutes, and fly over... Saudi airspace," airline spokesman Praveen Bhatnagar told AFP.

