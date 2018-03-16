22:03 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18 Adar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18 Ironic thing on the Torah - and it's message An interesting calendar irony. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs