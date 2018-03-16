An interesting calendar irony.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
|
22:03
Reported
News BriefsAdar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18
Ironic thing on the Torah - and it's message
An interesting calendar irony.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Last Briefs