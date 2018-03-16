IDF suspends permits for Samaria terrorist's family

Following the car-ramming attack adjacent to the community of Mevo Dotan in Samaria, the Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories, Maj, Gen. Yoav Mordechai, on Friday ordered an immediate and broad suspension on permits for the entire family of the terrorist, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

The suspended permits include 67 for employment in Israel, 26 trade permits, and four employment permits in communities, it added.

