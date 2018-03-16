Liberman: There is no such thing as 'lone wolf terrorism'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman responded on Friday to the car ramming attack in Samaria in which an IDF officer and a soldier were murdered and two soldiers were injured.

"Before the start of Shabbat, we were informed of a serious terrorist attack. We will act to sentence the terrorist to death, to demolish his house and to punish anyone who cooperated," he said.

“There is no such thing as ‘lone wolf terrorism’. This is terror supported by Abu Mazen and the Palestinian Authority, which pays money to the families of the terrorists. We will stop them,” declared Liberman.

