Four young men in their 20s were seriously injured when a vehicle rammed into them.
The incident took place on Route 585 road from Mevo Dotan towards Hermesh in the Shomron
One of the men was critically injured.
News BriefsAdar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18
4 seriously hurt in Shomron ramming attack
