16:50
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18

4 seriously hurt in Shomron ramming attack

Four young men in their 20s were seriously injured when a vehicle rammed into them.

The incident took place on Route 585 road from Mevo Dotan towards Hermesh in the Shomron

One of the men was critically injured.

