Regev on Miriam Peretz: Optimism, faith and love for Israel

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev on Friday afternoon spoke with Miriam Peretz and congratulated her on winning the Israel Prize.

"A few moments ago, I concluded an emotional conversation with Miriam Peretz. There are people who are themselves a prize for Israel. Such optimism. Such faith. Such love of Israel and love of the State of Israel and all in one woman and despite the heavy and inconceivable price. There is no one like you, Miriam Peretz," said Regev.

