Edelstein: Miriam Peretz has become the mother of all the children of Israel

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Friday afternoon congratulated Israel Prize recipients David Levy and Miriam Peretz.

"David proved that the land of unlimited possibilities is the Land of Israel, made Aliyah to Israel without any means and reached a high position. Miriam lost two sons, fighters and heroes, and took the bereavement in the educational-Zionist direction and it appears as though she has become the mother of all the children of Israel," he said.

