15:10 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18 Adar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18 'Petition against PLO doesn't meet standard for review by court' Read more Trump administration ‘deeply sympathizes’ with victims in PLO terror lawsuit, but suit doesn’t meet standards for review by Supreme Court. ► ◄ Last Briefs