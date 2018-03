A U.S. military helicopter crashed in western Iraq with seven people on board, U.S. officials said on Thursday night.

Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the aircraft was a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter and it crashed near al-Qaim, a town in Anbar province close to the Syrian border. One official said that it is unlikely the seven people had survived the crash. Rescue forces were sent to the scene.