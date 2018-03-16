01:54
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18

ATV rider killed in collision with vehicle in the Negev

A 20-year-old ATV rider was killed on Thursday night in a collision with a vehicle near the entrance to the Bedouin town of Bir Hadaj in the Negev.

Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

