A 20-year-old ATV rider was killed on Thursday night in a collision with a vehicle near the entrance to the Bedouin town of Bir Hadaj in the Negev.
Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
News BriefsAdar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18
ATV rider killed in collision with vehicle in the Negev
