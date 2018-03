01:33 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18 Adar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18 Trump on Florida bridge collapse: So tragic U.S. President Donald Trump related on Thursday night to the bridge collapse in Florida. “Continuing to monitor the heartbreaking bridge collapse at FIU - so tragic. Many brave First Responders rushed in to save lives. Thank you for your courage. Praying this evening for all who are affected,” he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs