The National and Islamic Forces, the supreme coordinating body of the Palestinian Arab organizations, is calling on the Palestinian Arab public to hold mass rallies in a "day of rage" which will be marked on Friday after prayers in the mosques.

The public was called upon to reach all points of friction in Judea, Samaria and Gaza in protest of the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and its decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.