00:14 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18 Adar 29, 5778 , 16/03/18 Ya'alon on David Levy: An excellent choice Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon on Thursday night congratulated David Levy for winning the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement. "Dear David Levy, warm greetings to you for winning the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement. An excellent choice that contributes to the strengthening of unity among the people,” said Ya’alon. ► ◄ Last Briefs