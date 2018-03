23:45 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 MK Azaria on Miriam Peretz: A strong and brave woman MK Rachel Azaria (Kulanu) on Thursday evening congratulated Miriam Peretz for winning the Israel Prize. "Congratulations and love to wonderful Miriam Peretz for winning the Israel Prize. A strong and courageous woman who, from the power of pain, was able to stand up and work for Israel. Bennett - an accurate choice for the country's 70s and finally a woman," Azaria tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs