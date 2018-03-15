Histadrut: salary increase for HOT mobile workers

The Histadrut Labor Federation has announced that the total salary increases for the third year of the collective agreement of HOT mobile, signed in 2016, will amount to 3% of the base salary of all of the company's employees.

In addition to wage increases, it was agreed to increase the welfare budget for employees for each of the years of the agreement, the opening of the "Cibus" cards for employees entitled to subsidize meals for use in restaurants throughout the country, a company-paid cellular phone line for all workers at the company's headquarters, and an upgrade of cards for those who are entitled.