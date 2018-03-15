Gabbay: New Lahav 433 commander experienced and worthy

Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Zionist Union has welcomed the appointment of Yigal Ben Shalom to command the Israel Police's Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit.

Gabbay said, "Ben Shalom is an experienced and worthy police officer, and beyond the blessings of success in the job, we must ensure that no political entity tries to harm him and his work as a gatekeeper. Ben-Shalom will play an important role in the cleaning process that the public system must undergo and his success is the success of the rule of law and the State of Israel."