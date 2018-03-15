2 Dead Sea Scrolls go on display in Denver

Two fascinating manuscripts from the Second Temple period from the collection of the Dead Sea Scrolls will be first exposed to the public as part of a huge exhibition of the Israel Antiquities Authority, which opens today,at the Museum of Science and Nature in Denver.

More than 600 ancient items from Israel will be on display, including a 3-ton stone from the Western Wall, the largest and most impressive lintel uncovered in the country from a First Temple mansion, and 20 scrolls from the Judean Desert which will be presented in two rounds for conservation reasons.