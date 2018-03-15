14:03 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Police agent uncovers arms deals in Hevron A police agent operating in the Hevron area has brought about the arrest of a Hevron resident who sold him two Carlo automatic weapons, ammunition and dangerous drugs worth tens of thousands of shekels in two transactions,



The police said, "The simultaneous operation of two undercover agents, which took place for several months in the Jerusalem Police Central Unit, required us to concentrate our efforts and attention on what was happening on the surface, in order to plant the agents among those arms and drug traffickers and with the professional intention of their operators to gain their trust and establish their status." ► ◄ Last Briefs