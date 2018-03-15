Moroccans against Giora Yoseftal

The Association of Moroccan Immigrants has sent a letter to some twenty mayors demanding that they join the city of Netanya in changing the name of streets currently named after politician Giora Yoseftal because of his discriminatory polices towards North African immigrants in the 1950s.

Yoseftal's attitude toward immigrants was revealed in the documentary series "Salah, This (Here) is Eretz Israel". Association leader Shim'on Ohayon explained, "Yoseftal's policy has created harsh precipices, humiliating images and painful traumas that accompany the Jews of North Africa to the present. To this day, many townspeople suffer from a gap in infrastructure, education, and investment in immigrant communities - because of the discriminatory policy that set the starting point of contempt and humiliation, that Yoseftal represented in the field."