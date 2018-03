Dozens of employees of the "Kan" Israel public broadcasting corporation in Tel Aviv have stopped their work and begun to protest against the corporation's management, according to Yediot Ahronot.

The workers say they are protesting against layoffs, abuse of employees and management's insensitivity. They are carrying signs that read: "Kan (Here) we are workers, not slaves," "[CEO] Eldad [Koblenz] will end up alone," and more.