No rabbinate kashrut? No chief rabbi

Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau has decided to cancel his participation in a conference at a hotel without rabbinate kashrut, following the publication of the status by Israel Defense Forces Radio.

A statement from the Chief Rabbinate said, "At this time, when various bodies are fighting against the institution of the Chief Rabbinate and the kashrut of the state, the rabbi will not be able to participate in a conference that takes place in a place where they do not recognize the Chief Rabbinate of Israel."