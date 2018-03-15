Leading rabbis protest ouster of rabbi who opposes women in combat

Dozens of yeshiva heads and other leading rabbis have signed a letter of support for Rabbi Zvi Kustiner, the head of the Mitzpeh Ramon yeshiva, who was dismissed by the military rabbinate from teaching a course for military rabbis in the wake of his remarks against women in combat.

The letter says, "We see this dismissal as an attempt to shut the mouths of rabbis and yeshiva heads and to prevent them from fulfilling their mission - to express the Torah's pure opinion, and we are certain that such an attempt will not succeed."