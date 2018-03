12:08 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Haley: Russia must account for its use of chemical weapons Read more The United States ambassador to the United Nations warns the UN Security Council that chemical weapons may be used elsewhere if action is not taken against Russia, after an attack on a former Russian spy in Britain. ► ◄ Last Briefs