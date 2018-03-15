Start planning now for Passover's Priestly Blessing

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is inviting the general public to the traditional priestly blessing at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem's Old City during the second intermediate day of Passover, in which tens of thousands of people of Israel will be blessed by hundreds of descendants of biblical High Priest Aaron with the participation of the Chief Rabbis of Israel and the Rabbi of the Western Wall, who will greet the pilgrims at the end.

The event is scheduled for April 2nd. The Shacharit morning prayer starts at 8:45, with the first priestly blessing at about 9:30. The Musaf additional service will follow around 10:00 am with its priestly blessing about 15 minutes later. People are advised to leave their vehicles in park-and-ride lots at Mount Herzl or Ammunition Hill, to take the light rail to City Hall and walk to the Western Wall.