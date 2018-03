Eldad Yaniv, a former advisor to prime ministers and a left-wing protest leader, has announced that he had decided to leave the Labor Party.

In an interview with Israel Defense Forces Radio, Eldad said, "I do not think I can continue to be part [of this]. They have been waging a struggle for more than a year, and they are absent. You don't conduct a struggle with your hands in your pockets. The top of the party is too attached to its seat."