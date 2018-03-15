Documents: Levi Eshkol, Golda Meir wanted Arabs out of Gaza

The governments of Prime Ministers Levi Eshkol and Golda Meir sought to transfer the Arabs of Gaza to Judea and Samaria, according to documents published this morning by journalist Hagai Huberman and Dr. Miriam Billig during a special seminar in cooperation between the Institute for National Security Studies and the Katif Center.

According to documents from the intermediate aftermath of the Six Day War, Eshkol proposed that "the Arabs of the Gaza Strip be transferred to the Jordanian kingdom." A few weeks after the war, Motta Gur said that a situation should be created to make the Arabs want to leave the area voluntarily."