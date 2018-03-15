Judicial aides to Justice Minister: Intervene today

The judicial aides committee has sent an urgent letter to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, calling on her to act as mediator and end the decade-old conflict with the courts administration.

The letter said, "The court administration refuses to arrange the work of the legal assistants in a collective agreement without a personal contract, and is acting deceptively in order to prevent a strike." It specificly mentioned efforts to lower the salaries of judges' aides and said with Shaked's help, the matter could be resolved in days.