Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Was an RPG launched at IDF this morning? The Spokesperson's Office of the Israel Defense Forces is presenting additional details about the incident on the Gaza border this morning, indicating that two powerful explosive devices were detonated a minute apart before dawn near Kibbutz Nahal Oz. Saying the devices were detonated via remote control, the office said it was possible that a rocket-propelled grenade target was launched at an armored vehicle that was operating along the security fence.