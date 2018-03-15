Heads of 4 pre-military academies against going up to Temple Mount

Six rabbis, representing the leadership of the Bnei David pre-military academy in Eli, the Yatir premilitary academy, the Atzmona academy and the Keshet academy have written letters to academy graduates saying that there is a strict prohibition on entering the area of the Temple Mount "because we do not have a clear tradition regarding the location of the Mikdash" and its component areas.

The rabbis relied on the language of a decision signed in 5746 (1985-86) by Chief Rabbis Avraham Shapira and Mordechai Eliyahu, which is still in effect.