09:26 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Barak: Olmert is a court-certified liar Ehud Barak has sharply attacked fellow former prime minister Ehud Olmert over Olmert's new book. In an interview published this morning, Olmert said that his secretary "was forced to block" Barak, then Labor Party chairman and defense minister in his government "with her body", after he wanted to "break into his room" to inform him that he intended to call on him to resign.



Barak said, "Olmert is a liar, as certified by a court. I am proud that I asked him to resign - his version of the incident is false and baseless, and his claim that I wanted to unify the work with Kadima is as false as his claim that he never asked for the help of Shula Zaken. But what's going on at Yediot? A podium to a known crook without even asking for a response? 'New media'."