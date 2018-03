09:05 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Samaria community 'Yakir' comes to New York Residents of Yakir have taken upon themselves the goal of absorbing as many Jews immigrating to Israel from the US and Canada as possible. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs