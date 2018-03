Border Police soldiers stopped a truck on Wednesday evening after it allegedly crossed the 1949 Armistice Line from pre-1967 Israel into the southern Hevron Hills area.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 26 sheep suspected of being stolen. The sheep and the truck were confiscated, pending a determination on the ownership of the sheep and the three residents of the Palestinian Authority village of Yatta, who did not have permits to be outside the PA, were detained for further interrogation.