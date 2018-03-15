Report: Storm in Kfar Veradim over Arabs winning housing bid

Chairman Sivan Yechieli of the Kfar Veradim local council in the western Galilee has threatened to stop marketing land for expansion of the town, following the storm that has arisen over the fact that half of the bids for property were won by Arabs, according to Yisrael Hayom.

A local resident protested the results in a Facebook post full of negative stereotypes. Yechieli responded, "From a moral point of view, and I think that I represent the vast majority of the residents of Kfar Veradim, every citizen of the State of Israel is invited to live in our community. That is the legal norm." Noting that Kfar Vradim is a Jewish, Zionist and secular settlement, and that "it is important to talk about the rights of the majority, including the right to maintain a community settlement that upholds and preserves agreed core values," he concluded, "On a practical level, we are committed to the law, to civil rights and to the interests of the residents of Kfar Veradim. Legal and correct from a community perspective. If we can't, with the help of the state, provide a balanced demographic solution that will ensure continuity of the Yishuv, we will stop the marketing until we can give ourselves a legal and correct response from a community perspective."