08:04
News BriefsAdar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18
Highway between Arad and Dead Sea blocked
Highway 31 between the Arad and Terudim Junction on the way to the Dead Sea has been blocked by an overturned garbage truck that collided with a bus.
Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes
