Delegates from 41 countries will meet today in Rome to discuss ways in which Lebanon can strengthen and streamline its security forces.
The meeting, according to Lebanon's announcement, "sends a message to those who want to harm it."
Meeting in Rome on strengthening Lebanon's security
