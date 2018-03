Hamas on Wednesday widened an investigation into a bomb explosion a day earlier that targeted Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Rami Hamdallah as he made a rare visit to Gaza.

An explosive device was detonated near Hamdallah’s convoy as it entered Gaza. The PA leader had visited the region to inaugurate a desalination plant established within the framework of reconciliation with Hamas. His convoy entered Gaza via the Erez crossing and was attacked a few minutes later.