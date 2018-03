Noam Arnon, the spokesman for the Jewish community of Hevron, on Wednesday blasted the judicial system, the army and the police following the ruling of the Supreme Court that the residents of the Machpela House in Hevron would be evicted.

Arnon told Arutz Sheva that he was not surprised by the ruling. "We saw the system’s attitude to Jews who want to buy a house in Hevron. The entire system treats them unfairly, with hostility, and this is the result.”