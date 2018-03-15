PFLP to boycott Abbas

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) announced on Wednesday that it would boycott the meeting of the Palestinian National Council (PNC), which will convene on April 30 following the order of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Rabah Muhanna, a member of the political bureau of the PFLP, told the PA-based Safa news agency that the organization expected that the PNC meeting would strengthen unity in the Palestinian camp, but in practice it could not take place under the current circumstances.