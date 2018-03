The White House said on Wednesday the U.S. “stands in solidarity” with Britain after it expelled 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation for Russia’s alleged use of a nerve agent against a former Russian spy and his daughter.

The White House noted that the poisoning of the spy, Sergei Skripal, fits into a pattern of Russia disregarding international law, undermining the sovereignty of other countries, and trying to “subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes.”