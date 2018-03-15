Holot facility closes

The Holot facility in the Negev, in which illegal infiltrators were held, was closed down on Wednesday at midnight as part of the government's plan to deport illegals.

In preparation for the closing of the facility, hearings were held for 300 illegal infiltrators who meet the voluntary departure criteria. Those not included in the outline will be released gradually. Those who are released will receive a permit with a geographical restriction and will be forbidden to live or work in seven cities where the concentration of infiltrators and asylum seekers is particularly high: Jerusalem, Ashdod, Tel Aviv, Eilat, Netanya, Bnei Brak and Petah Tikva.