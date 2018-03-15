A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 4, near the Geha interchange, on Wednesday evening, and was moderately injured.
News BriefsAdar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Geha interchange
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 4, near the Geha interchange, on Wednesday evening, and was moderately injured.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.
