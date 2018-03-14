J Street opposes Pompeo for Secretary of State. 'Pompeo is a hawkish ideologue'

The far-left J Street lobby announced that it opposes CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination for Secretary of State and urged Senators to scuttle appointment. "We oppose Pompeo’s nomination and urge Senators to vote against his confirmation," said J Street. "Pompeo is deeply ill-suited to manage US foreign policy and, in particular, the future of the JCPOA nuclear agreement with Iran."

"Even in an administration known for its fundamental hostility to diplomacy, Pompeo stands out as a hawkish ideologue and an extreme advocate for the use of military force," continued the statement. "He called for the use of military force against Iran even in the midst of productive negotiations and has promoted the doctrine of “regime change” — a recipe for another destructive war in the Middle East."

"Time and time again, Pompeo has actively called for the US to withdraw from the JCPOA and has fundamentally misrepresented the agreement’s core provisions and details."