20:39 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Netanyahu says police trying to make sure that corruption probe stays in headlines Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the Israel Police after Hadashot reported that the police are asking him to file an investigation into the case 4,000 before the Passover holiday. "Less than a day after Prime Minister Netanyahu successfully solved the coalition crisis, the media published another leak from the investigations, in order to ensure that the issue did not come off the headlines for even one day," said Netanyahu in a statement. ► ◄ Last Briefs