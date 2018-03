20:29 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Adar 27, 5778 , 14/03/18 Netanyahu congratulates new Secretary of State Pompeo Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated CIA Director Mike Pompeo on being named Secretary of State after President Trump fired Rex Tillerson on Tuesday. "From my meetings with Pompeo I was very impressed with his abilities and experience. I believe that even in his position as secretary of state we will work very well together," said Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs